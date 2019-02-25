Home Business

Upliftment of aspirational districts can help India grow at 9-10 per cent for three decades: NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant

As part of the NITI Aayog's vision, the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' programme aims to quickly and effectively transform these 115 districts.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Upliftment of over 100 aspirational districts can propel India to achieve a growth rate of 9-10 per cent for up to 30 years as it is imperative to have equity for growth to sustain, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Monday.

As part of the NITI Aayog's vision, the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' programme aims to quickly and effectively transform these 115 districts.

"It is very important to focus on nutrition, learning outcomes and health. The prime minster's focus is on the 115 aspirational districts of India you can't have growth without equity, Kant said at the Rising India Summit here. If these aspirational districts are transformed, the Indian economy will automatically have a growth of 9-10 per cent over the next three decades.

The broad contours of the programme are a convergence of central and state government schemes, a collaboration of central, state-level 'Prabhari' officers and district collectors, and competition among districts driven by a mass movement.

With states as the main drivers, this programme focuses on the strength of each district, identify low-hanging fruits for immediate improvement, measure progress, and rank districts.

Talking about the pharma sector during the summit, Kant said that India entrepreneurship in the pharmacy sector has been truly top-class.

"India has demonstrated its ability, and Ayushman Bharat is a great example of that. You will be providing health facility to 500 million people, more than the population of USA, Europe, Mexico put together. India has demonstrated its ability to provide medical health care at one-tenth the cost over the European and the American nations and that's a great example," he said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the healthcare sector offers enormous opportunities for growth and for welfare.

"I think it is very important. Ayushman Bharat, the whole of idea is to provide the kind of human capital improvement as well as the infrastructure improvement in the country for the health sector," Garg said.

He said the health sector in the country already enjoys infrastructure status and if something is missing or required, the government is ready to provide for that.

Government's ambitious scheme Ayushman Bharat, which was renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Kant NITI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp