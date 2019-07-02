Home Business

CREDAI says will train 13,000 construction workers in 2019-20

CREDAI's Delhi-NCR president Pankaj Bajaj told PTI that the body is working big time on skilling construction workers to meet the growing demands in the sector in coming years.

Published: 02nd July 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work undertaken by RWSS in Kendrapara.

For representational purposes. ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: As the construction industry is grappling with a shortage of skilled workforce, the apex body of registered builders CREDAI is aiming to train 13,000 workers by 2020 across the country with the help of government-backed skill training agencies.

The real estate and construction sector alone needs 45 million additional skilled workers over the next 10 years, according to an estimate of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

CREDAI's Delhi-NCR president Pankaj Bajaj told PTI that the body is working big time on skilling construction workers to meet the growing demands in the sector in coming years.

It also "implements CSR programmes and in partnership with PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) under their CSR has been imparting skill development training since 2015.

Under this partnership with PNBHFL, CREDAI aims to train 13,000 workers/youth in the financial year 2019-20", he said.

The association, which has 12,500 members in 205 cities and 23 states, is working closely with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI) under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme.

It has also signed a pact with CSDCI to certify one lakh construction workers under RPL 4 scheme by March 2020.

"Under CREDAI's 'Skill India' Initiative under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Awas Yojna, we are going to train about one lakh workers. They will be provided vocational training in the construction industry. A skilled workforce will be prepared to take on the building challenge across the country in next four to five years," Bajaj said.

With a shortage of skilled manpower in the industry on the one hand and high levels of unemployment in the country on the other, the need for focusing on skill development programmes cannot be overemphasised, he added.

"It is in this background CREDAI ventured into skill development of construction workers through its Pune chapter's 'Kushal' initiative in 2011.

Since then CREDAI through its chapters and under its CSR Foundation has trained more than 1.25 lakh construction workers/youth in job roles related to real estate and construction sector," Bajaj said.

Noting that skilled labour causes less wastage of material and saves times, one NCR-based developer Gulshan Homz, a member of CREDAI, said it pays more wages to skilled workers in comparison to unskilled ones.

 The real estate group said it also conducts regular training programme for workers at its project construction sites.

"We have managed a construction manual so that we can observe the time being taken by a worker to complete his appointed task.

Our civil or construction team manages this manual and keeps a regular watch on every worker to get to know the duration to finish any task/work by both skilled and unskilled worker.

This actually helps the team in improving on a regular basis and saves time, material and products, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CREDAI Tkilled workers Construction jobs Construction workers
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp