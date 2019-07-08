GoAir to fly to Bangkok, Dubai, Muscat and Kuwait

Home Business

The company feels that these planned launches will strengthen GoAir’s presence in the Middle-East and South-East Asian countries.

By Express News Service

Wadia Group-owned budget carrier GoAir on Sunday announced the launching of flight services on seven new international routes, including three new destinations - namely, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait - as part of its overseas expansion plans, from July 19.

GoAir will start seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok from Mumbai, New Delhi and Kannur airports, the airline said. Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new ‘markets’ for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on the airline’s network albeit from different domestic cities, it said.

“These planned launches will strengthen GoAir’s presence in the Middle-East and South-East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably,” said Jeh Wadia, managing director and acting chief executive officer, GoAir.

Since the grounding of Jet Airways, other Indian carriers have increased their presence in the overseas market as well.

