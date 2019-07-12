Get your career on track with digital marketing training in Chandigarh by Pulkit Gogna

By Online MI

Hello, Chandigarh! The city has found a new education hub in Chandigarh Institute of Digital Marketing! Now, you can learn the concepts, tools and techniques of digital marketing right in your city! Coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class amenities and industry-recognised course curriculum, it is the only place in the city where two best things of recent times – digital marketing and e-learning- go hand in hand. Helmed by Pulkit Gogna, a renowned name in the realm of digital marketing, CIDM aims to teach, train and make the students capable and financially independent.

What does the digital marketing training course at CIDM entail?

The digital marketing training at CIDM is designed to give students the necessary experience and education in the digital eco-system. As employment in the digital domain is expected to increase exponentially in the years to come, there is an evident skill gap, which this training course by CIDM means to fill.

CIDM digital marketing training for start-ups and corporate groups

With the advent of cheap smartphones and even cheaper internet, the world has evolved but most of the offline businesses are struggling to catch up with the new way of business. Bootstrapped online marketplaces often don’t have the means to deploy a full-fledged team with experienced professionals. CIDM has customised digital marketing training to help the start-ups and decision makers to get ahead without investing the capital. The digital marketing training course is meant to enhance the skill of professionals and revolves around the key aspects of the business.

The CIDM digital marketing training at a glance:

The training course is designed by subject matter experts under the guidance of real-life experts and industry leaders. Pulkit, who himself is an industry leader and entrepreneur and has more than two successful digital ventures under his wings, Bharatsthali and Arena Flowers, ensures that the training remains a balanced mix of practical and theoretical aspects of digital marketing. The students learn the concepts and get to apply it and monitor the progress.

The students are offered practical training involving case studies, weekly projects, home assignments and ‘Live’ projects so that they can implement their classroom training and set the wheels in motion of their shining career.

The students have access to the digital library including videos, webinars, vlogsand e-books.

CIDM also offers 100 per cent placement guarantee and summer internship for students. This helps the students to gain industry exposure and stay industry-relevant. The size of each batch is kept small to enhance one-on-one interaction between the students and teachers.

The subject matter is regularly revised by subject matter experts to ensure that the course comprises the current trends and recent changes.

The course module encompasses SEO, SMO, content marketing, SMM, designing, online branding, influencer marketing, online reputation management, UI and UX.

The students also get to interact with industry leaders and attend workshops and conferences.

Flexible timing, weekend and regular batches to facilitate the students and professionals alike.

Whom is the course intended for?

The digital marketing training is aimed at start-up entrepreneurs, grad students, freelancers, bloggers, influencers and budding digital marketing aspirants. Digital marketing professionals and content writers who would like to stay at the top of their digital game.

Digital marketing is ever-changing and more significant that it ever could be. With the proper education and digital marketing training, you can make a difference and pave your way to a brighter future and lucrative career! Space is limited in the digital marketing training program at CIDM. You can call here or e-mail Pulkit and his team here in case of any query regarding the course or questions on how to enrol. Further information on the full course module, faculty members and industry can be found here.