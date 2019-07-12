Infosys to pump in USD 6 million in US-based Trifacta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's second largest IT services company Infosys Friday said it will make an additional investment of USD 6 million (over Rs 41 crore) in data preparation software company Trifacta Inc.

"The board at the meeting held over July 11-12 approved a follow-on investment of USD 6 million in Trifacta Inc," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The additional investment, subject to necessary closing conditions, will take the Bengaluru-based company's total investment in Trifacta to USD 10 million till date, it added.

Infosys, which had invested USD 4 million in Trifacta in 2016, has a minority holding not exceeding 20 per cent of the outstanding share capital of the San Francisco-based company.

The cash transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of financial year 2019-20.

Founded in 2012, Trifacta provides data wrangling software that enables non-technical users to easily transform data for analysis.