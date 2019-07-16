Home Business

IndiGo crisis: Rahul Bhatia may have upper hand in spat with Gangwal, says expert

He, however, added that the decision taken by promoters to go public with their differences would hurt the firm’s valuation. 

Published: 16th July 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the ongoing spat between the promoters of Indigo, Rahul Bhatia-led InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) may have the upper hand over Rakesh Gangwal as IGE is in the driver’s seat in running the airline, says a legal expert. 

“Being a listed entity, IndiGo is expected to have proper checks and balances on related party transactions, one of the prime reasons for the spat.

The fact that IGE, according to the terms of the contract, operates the airline and the fact that the airline is running well makes IGE’s case strong,” said Mukesh Jain, well-known corporate counsel and founder of Mukesh Jain & Associates.

He, however, added that the decision taken by promoters to go public with their differences would hurt the firm’s valuation. 

“If one of the promoters is worried about misgovernance, he could have approached NCLT to fix the issues rather than go public. the tribunal is authorised to step in and hear his allegations. The best they can do now is sit and resolve their issues,” Jain said. 

When asked about the consequences if allegations made by Gangwal against Bhatia were found to be true, Jain said there were enough provisions in the Companies Act to punish errant companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INDIGO SPAT InterGlobe Enterprises NCLT indigo crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp