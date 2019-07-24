Home Business

Jet Airways crisis: SBI moves intervention plea against HDFC claim on BKC property

The tribunal approved Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton as the resolution professional for Jet Airways which stopped flying since April 17.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, the lead lender to the bankrupt Jet Airways, Wednesday moved an intervention application against mortgage lender HDFC's plea claiming rights over a portion of the airline's BKC property. The National Company Law of Tribunal (NCLT) adjourned the matter for August 8.

On July 4, the mortgage lender HDFC had moved the NCLT seeking to keep the airline's BKC property out of the bankruptcy process saying three floors of the BKC property are mortgaged with it as collateral for over Rs 400 crore loan.

ALSO READ : Jet Airways resolution professional invites expressions of interest by August 3

Meanwhile, the tribunal approved Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton as the resolution professional for Jet Airways which stopped flying since April 17.

Chhawchharia, who got 81 percent votes of the committee of creditors, was the interim RP since June 20, when the airline was admitted for insolvency.

The liabilities and debt of the airline are over Rs 36,000 crore.

On July 18, the RP had said he received claims worth Rs 24,887 crore in 16,643 claims, including Rs 8,462 crore by financial creditors, against the company as of July 4.

Significantly, he rejected a claim of Rs 229 crore from JetAir, the privately held company of founder Naresh Goyal, which was the general sales agent of Jet Airways and the holding company the Goyals's stake in the airline.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways Committee of Creditors approves interim funding, bidders’ eligibility criteria

The lenders, who control 50 percent ownership of the airline, after failing to get a buyer, was forced to sent it for bankruptcy on June 17, and on the 20th of the month the Mumbai NCLT admitted the plea.

Last Saturday, the lenders in renewed bid to sell the remaining assets invited expression of interest from interested parties with a deadline of August 3.

Financial creditors, who also include banks, have made 37 claims worth Rs 10,231 crore as of July 4, he said.

The list of financial creditors, whose claims have been admitted include 14 domestic banks and financial institutions, 12 foreign banks and eight lessors, the RP said.

State Bank has made a claim of Rs 1,644 crore, including cash credit inclusive of interest, term loans and bank guarantees issued but not invoked, it said, adding its claims worth Rs 19 crore were rejected.

Private sector lender Yes Bank has claimed Rs 1,084 crore, followed by PNB's Rs 963 crore and IDBI Bank's Rs 594 crore.

Operational creditors excluding workmen and employees have made a claim of Rs 12,372 crore, with the entire amount being under verification, while the workmen and employees have made a claim of Rs 443 crore which is also under verification, Chhawchharia said.

Apart from this, authorised representatives of workmen and employees have made 11,965 claims of Rs 735 crore, he said, adding other creditors, including other financial creditors and operational creditors, have made 121 claims amounting to Rs 1,105 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways HDFC National Company Law of Tribunal NCLT State Bank of India SBI
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp