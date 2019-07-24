Home Business

JSW Energy plans to raise USD750 million from international bond sale

The company, sitting on a debt of over Rs 10,050 crore, will continue to look for value-accretive acquisitions while balancing the risk-return dynamics.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dollar

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy plans to raise around USD 750 million from international bond sale to fund expansion plans as well as to repay some of its existing debt of over Rs 10,050 crore.

The company has also set a target of achieving 10,000 mw of installed capacity by 2020, a quarter of which will be contributed by renewable energy sources.

JSW Energy has sought shareholders' approval for the fund raising plan and said the proposed USD 750 million of long-term debt will be raised by selling non-convertible foreign currency denominated bonds or masala bonds, the company said in the annual report.

Chairman Sajjan Jindal in his address to the shareholders said as a growth-focused company, it has a strategic vision to build a portfolio of 10,000 mw through both organic and inorganic means.

"We aim to further diversify our generation portfolio by expanding the footprint into the renewable energy segment, including solar and wind, apart from evaluating growth inorganic opportunities in these segments," he said.

The company, sitting on a debt of over Rs 10,050 crore, will continue to look for value-accretive acquisitions while balancing the risk-return dynamics, he added.

Resolution of stressed power assets is expected to result in consolidation in the sector, providing attractive growth opportunities to well-capitalised companies like JSW Energy, he said.

He said the company will also continue to focus on growth opportunities in the core power sector as well as related areas, as it has scrapped its plans to enter the electric vehicles manufacturing business.

"During the first half of FY18, we had announced our plan to enter electric vehicle manufacturing, and associated businesses of energy storage systems and charging stations.

After careful evaluation of these business segments, we found higher than anticipated uncertainties and hence, decided to discontinue these ventures and focus on growth opportunities in the power sector and related areas," Jindal said.

The company also plans to increase its long-term PPA proportion to 85 percent from the current levels.

"On the existing business, we retain our focus on increasing the long-term PPA proportion steadily, thereby further de-risking the business," Jindal added without disclosing the present proportion.

JSW Energy closed FY19 with a net income of Rs 695 crore on a revenue of Rs 9,506 crore and generated 22,088 million units. The company stock closed with a loss of at over 1.3 percent at Rs 69.70 against 0.36 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JSW Energy forex debt
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp