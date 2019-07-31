Home Business

Lufthansa to raise capacity in business class in flights operating from Chennai

The move by the airliner comes in the backdrop of the 50 per cent expected growth of international passengers in the country by 2020, a press release said.

By PTI

CHENNAI: German airline Lufthansa Group Wednesday said it has lined up plans to increase capacity in business class on its flights operating from the city.

The Lufthansa Group recently celebrated 25 years of service in Chennai. Having commenced the regional operations in 1994 with bi-weekly flights from city, the airliner currently operates daily flights from Chennai to Frankfurt.

"In the 25 years since Lufthansa commenced its operations in Chennai, the city has become a flourishing global hub for IT and heavy industries", Lufthansa Group Airlines South Asia, Senior Director Sales, George Ettiyil said.

"We at Lufthansa are proud of the role that we have played in enabling this growth", he said. Ettiyil said that over the next five years, Lufthansa aims to strengthen its presence in the city to capitalise the growth opportunity.

"The airline has already announced its plans to increase the capacity in the Business Class on its flights from Chennai summer 2020 with a different seat configuration", the airliner said.

Ettiyil said Chennai and the larger Tamil Nadu region remain key markets for Lufthansa.

"We plan to build on the success that we have earned here by facilitating more premium offerings and experiences for Lufthansa customers from Chennai", he said.

Comments

