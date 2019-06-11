Home Business

BHEL bags Rs 440 crore order to erect TG island for Kudankulam Nuclear Power units 

BHEL has already successfully executed the erection work of turbine generator island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam nuclear power plant | Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned BHEL Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 440 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

"BHEL has secured an order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe turbine generator (TG) island units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia)," it said in a statement.

Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the reactor side equipment.

Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata.

TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power project BHEL NPCIL

Comments

