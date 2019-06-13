Home Business

 Power PSU merger on top of Govt agenda

Sources say that the central government may kick-off this financial year’s disinvestment initiative with the takeover of GoI-Himachal Pradesh joint venture SJVN by NTPC

Published: 13th June 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

The buzz is that the Centre may kick-start the process with power sector giant NTPC taking over SJVN, a deal which failed to take off last year owing to objections from Himachal Pradesh authorities.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

The disinvestment of public sector firms (PSU) is expected to pick up pace in the coming days with the government mulling more PSU mergers to meet its highly ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore for the current financial year. The buzz is that the Centre may kick-start the process with power sector giant NTPC taking over SJVN, a deal which failed to take off last year owing to objections from Himachal Pradesh authorities.

“The power ministry, along with DIPAM officials, have had several rounds of meetings to discuss the contours of the merger and is keen on pushing through the deal by the end of this financial year,” said a senior official.

Officials are also in talks with the Himachal Pradesh government to get the latter’s nod which would help the central government net disinvestment proceeds to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore.

Another official aware of the developments said discussions are also ongoing over NHPC, another state-run power firm in the hydroelectric segment, buying out the government’s stake in SJVN initially, and at a later stage, NTPC could become the holding company for both utilities. “While the merger structure is yet to be finalised, if NTPC were to acquire both, SJVN is a better asset given its growth potential and valuation,” said Subhadip Mitra, Director (Power Utilities and Renewables), JM Financials.

Earlier known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, SJVN is a mini ratna public sector entity, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power and incorporated as a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It is now a listed company with 63.79 per cent shares held by the Centre and 26.85 per cent by the Himachal Pradesh government. The present paid-up capital and authorised capital of SJVN are Rs 3,929.80 crore and Rs 7,000 crore, respectively, with net worth at Rs 11,239 crore.

NTPC, meanwhile, is also learnt to have evinced interest in SJVN and made it clear that it will like to take management control. NTPC’s acquisition of the Centre’s stake in SJVN will be in line with the government’s aim of increasing the non-thermal asset base of India’s largest power producer. Currently, NTPC has an installed capacity of 52,946 MW, while SJVN has 2,003.2 MW.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are a few other firms where synergies arising from mergers and acquisitions are being explored. The government is also learnt to be considering a merger of loss-making Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and later merge this company with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to create a single steel PSU. The creation of large integrated PSUs is being considered in other sectors too in order to provide depth to profitable CPSEs.

But, mergers have their challenges. A case in point being the amalgamation of ONGC and HPCL where the latter didn’t recognise ONGC as its promoter despite the government’s directive to do so.
The Centre has managed to meet and exceed its disinvestment targets for the last two financial years. In 2017-18, it raised one lakh crore rupees, compared to a budgeted target of Rs 72,500 crore, where the bulk was realised from ONGC’s acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum. In FY19, share sales through exchange traded funds helped it garner the highest amount of Rs 45,729 crore, followed by Rs 14,500 crore acquired through the sale of its 52.63 per cent stake in REC.

Mega-mergers Ahoy!
The government is not just looking to make a giant power sector PSU player via a merger, but is also examining similar opportunities in the steel sector, among others. The government is learnt to be considering a merger of loss-making Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and later merge this company with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to create a single steel PSU. The creation of large integrated PSUs is being considered in other such sectors too

As far as the NTPC-SJVN merger is concerned, officials are in talks with the Himachal Pradesh government to get the latter’s nod, which will net it H8,000-odd crore

Discussions are also taking place on NHPC buying the government’s stake in SJVN initially, and NTPC taking over the merged company later

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are a few other firms where mergers are being explored

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Power PSU merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp