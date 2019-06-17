Zoutons Launches in UAE: Yet Another Step in the Global E-Commerce Market

By Online MI

Zoutons, one of the most popular coupons and deal aggregation websites in India, has been actively performing to gain strength in the global market. In the last 5 years, the overall performance of the website has grown 30 times with 2-million monthly traffic recorded in 2019. As a result of the increased reach, Zoutons has entered the UAE market with the same intention but certainly an improvised plan.

The UAE market, through the last 6 years, has been rapidly growing with increasing consumer interest in online shopping. Apparently, widening the reach of e-commerce deals, Zoutons is not only benefiting its audience but also strengthening its own progress. Subsequently, the coupon aggregator aims at flourishing and globalising to a greater extent keeping the consumer demands as the center of action. Precisely, the strategy will not only help in retaining the consumers but will also define in progress of online shopping, promotion across the globe and subsequent growth.

Zoutons UAE as a new portal for discount deals and coupons constitutes more than 100 e-commerce stores, approximately 75 categories with sole idea of advantaging the overall target audience. From the many tactics involved in execution of the plan, the provider of offers from varied e-commerce stores will also be emerging as a loyalty or rewards program provider to the banks.

In accordance to the extended program, Zoutons team has recently joined hands with Emirates NBD (UAE). The idea is to conduct a joint venture which will ultimately help the consumer while shopping, retailers to reach the target revenue, the bank to retain its consumer base and to help us progress in UAE market. It is going to be a crucial yet benefiting deal for both parties. The website strives to focus on the rewards and loyalty program by Emirates NBD for debit & credit card consumers and address the terms regarding improvement of consumer experience.

According to the statistics, it is noted that about 45% of the online consumer base use debit or credit cards for respective transactions following which the credit card usage is expected to double in the coming years.

The combination of offers & coupons along with the availability of rewards will be benefiting the market in different ways:

Provision of significant reward choices for users

Increased reach of automated loyalty program

One-stop-solution for categorised shopping

Availability of most effective and promising platform promoting digital transactions

The highlight for the banks will be the acquisition of new users for its accommodated programme. It is also being said that the respective bank card holders will receive personalised offers and cashback according to their shopping pattern or choices. Also, the unique partnership will render the users with offers such as the cashback coherently being reflected in the bank accounts. The specific model will also help the adjacent retailers reach and retain periodic sales.