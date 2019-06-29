HDFC Life deploys 150 bots to enhance performance

By Express News Service

Private sector insurance firm HDFC Life on Friday announced deploying 150 bots across 26 functions, including a custom-built ‘Super Bot’ to manage live BOTs as a ‘virtual supervisor.’

Parvez Mulla, chief operating officer, HDFC Life said that given the complexity of the products, spread across geographies and multi-distributor model, they have strategically identified, experimented and deployed Robotics Process Automation (RPA) to automate and simplify its processes.”

The insurance firm had started with the first set of 8 BOTs in October 2016, which slowly grew to 22 BOTs across 9 functions in FY17.

The penetration of BOTs grew with many simple to complex use cases in FY18 and FY19 and now there are more than 150 live BOTs, running across 26 functions. Over 40 per cent of these BOTs are complex in nature, the company said.