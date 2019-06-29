Home Business

Sterling Biotech scam much bigger than PNB scam, claims ED

According to the sources, during the investigation, it was revealed that overseas companies of Sandesara Group had availed a loan of around Rs 9000 crore from foreign branches of Indian banks.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sterling Biotech Limited plant

Sterling Biotech Limited plant (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sandesara brothers scam is much bigger than the fraud committed by PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed.

ED sources told ANI that investigation revealed that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL)/Sandesara Group and its main promoters, namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara, cheated Indian banks to the tune of over Rs 14,500 crore, as against diamantaire Nirav Modi, who committed bank fraud to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore.

The ED registered a case after the Central Bureau of Investigation lodged an FIR in October 2017 on account of cheating and bank fraud to the tune of Rs. 5383 crore against the said company and its promoters.

According to the sources, during the investigation, it was revealed that overseas companies of Sandesara Group had availed a loan of around Rs 9000 crore from foreign branches of Indian banks. The official further mentioned that the SBL Group had obtained both Indian and foreign currency loans from Indian banks.

Loans were sanctioned by a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank, UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India, sources said.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that funds obtained from loans were diverted for non-mandated purposes, layered and laundered through a web of multiple domestic as well as offshore entities. The main promoters have not only siphoned off loan funds to finance their Nigerian oil business but also for their personal purposes.

On June 27, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 9778 crore of SBL/Sandesara Group in the aforesaid bank fraud case.

The attached properties include four oil rigs and oil field, namely OML 143 in Nigeria, which are held by Sterling Energy Exploration Pvt Co Ltd (SEEPCO) Nigeria, ships, namely Tulja Bhawani, Varinda, Bhavya, Brahmani, which are registered in Panama and held in the name of Atlantic Blue Water Services, Aircraft 200 Gulfstream registered in the US held by M/s SAIB LLC and a residential flat in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandesara brothers scam Sterling Biotech Ltd Sandesara Group Sterling Biotech scam PNB scam Nirav Modi Enforcement Directorate
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp