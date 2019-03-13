Home Business

Air India to suspend Delhi-Madrid, Delhi-Birmingham flights from March 16

As Pakistan has kept its airspace closed since February 26 due to the Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force, Air India's expenditure on flights to Europe and the US have significantly increased.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India Wednesday announced that it is suspending its flights on Delhi-Madrid and Delhi-Birmingham routes from March 16 till further notice due to "operational reasons".

As Pakistan has kept its airspace closed since February 26 due to the Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force, Air India's expenditure on flights to Europe and the US have significantly increased.

In a tweet, the national carrier said, "Due to operational reasons, the following Air India flights are suspended with effect from March 16, 2019, till further notice."

The airline then said that AI135 Delhi-Madrid flight and AI136 Madrid-Delhi flight would be suspended.

It added that AI113 Delhi-Birmingham flight and AI114 Birmingham-Delhi flight would also be suspended.

The airline said that AI117 Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight and AI118 Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi flight would be suspended too.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers and request passengers to collect full refund," the airline said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp