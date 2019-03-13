Home Business

Spot fares see steep rise as DGCA bans 737 Max 8 aircraft over India airspace

All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Indian airline companies have been grounded and around 35 flights of SpiceJet would be cancelled on Thursday consequently.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Spot airfares for Wednesday and Thursday saw a steep rise on important routes across the country as the government grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

According to data provided by Yatra.com, the spot airfare on Wednesday was more than double on heavy traffic routes like Mumbai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Chennai-Delhi, Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai- Chennai, when compared to the spot airfare that was there on March 13 last year.

The same was noticed for Thursday as well on routes like Mumbai-Delhi, Bengaluru-Delhi, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Chennai when compared to the same period last year.

All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Indian airline companies have been grounded and around 35 flights of SpiceJet would be cancelled on Thursday consequently, Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet cancels 14 flights for Wednesday as DGCA grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Meanwhile, Jet Airways Wednesday withdrew five more aircraft from service owing to non-payment of lease rentals, taking the total number of such non-operational aircraft to 37.

The Yatra.com data showed that ticket prices on Mumbai-Chennai routes have increased to Rs 20,329 for March 14.

The spot fare on March 14 last year was Rs 5,671.

The Mumbai-Delhi ticket of March 14 has the spot fare of Rs 13,495, which is higher by 137 per cent when compared to the spot fare of March 14 last year.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia air crash: US pilots reported problems with Boeing 737 MAX

"At least 50 planes are out of action or grounded on the domestic front owing to multiple reasons. The airfares were at least 15 per cent higher this year compared to last year, and owing to the current situation, airfares are expected to rise further this season," said Sharat Dhall, Chief Operating Officer (B2C), Yatra. com.

As the Ethiopian Airlines' 737 Max 8 crashed near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people onboard on Sunday, Indian aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last night announced that the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft would be "immediately" grounded.

SpiceJet has been most affected by the grounding of the 737 Max 8 aircraft as it has 12 of them in its fleet.

The Aviation Secretary said March 14 will be a "challenging" day as "out of 520 odd flights that SpiceJet flies every day, about 30-35 flights will have to be cancelled".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing 737 Max 8 Spicejet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp