IndiGo shares rise, SpiceJet stocks drop

MUMBAI: Share prices of IndiGo rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,325, the highest level since May last year before it closed at Rs 1,301.45, up 2.11 per cent over previous closing. IndiGo had recently launched a three-day Holi ticket offer, and an inaugural flight to Istanbul, its 16th international destination.

Though IndiGo has had hiccups in flight schedule owing to shortage of pilots, traders are looking at its recent offer to poach pilots from beleaguered Jet Airways as a spark of positivity in a sector beset with troubles.

On the contrary, SpiceJet shares fell to a day’s low of Rs 72.50 before closing at Rs 77.15 after DGCA moved to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircrafts on safety issues. Jet Airways fell 2 per cent, as there was no clarity on Etihad’s equity contribution to help it arrive at a resolution plan.