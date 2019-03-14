Home Business

IndiGo shares rise, SpiceJet stocks drop

Share prices of IndiGo rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,325, the highest level since May last year before it closed at Rs 1,301.45, up 2.11 per cent over previous closing.

Published: 14th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Share prices of IndiGo rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,325, the highest level since May last year before it closed at Rs 1,301.45, up 2.11 per cent over previous closing. IndiGo had recently launched a three-day Holi ticket offer, and an inaugural flight to Istanbul, its 16th international destination.

Though IndiGo has had hiccups in flight schedule owing to shortage of pilots, traders are looking at its recent offer to poach pilots from beleaguered Jet Airways as a spark of positivity in a sector beset with troubles.

On the contrary, SpiceJet shares fell to a day’s low of Rs 72.50 before closing at Rs 77.15 after DGCA moved to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircrafts on safety issues. Jet Airways fell 2 per cent, as there was no clarity on Etihad’s equity contribution to help it arrive at a resolution plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo SpiceJet Boeing 737 max aircraft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp