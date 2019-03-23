Home Business

Karnataka bans Ola cabs for six months for flouting rules

App-based cab aggregator Ola has been banned for six months in Karnataka for operating bike taxis in violation of licence conditions and flouting government rules.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:49 AM

Ola

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: App-based cab aggregator Ola has been banned for six months in Karnataka for operating bike taxis in violation of licence conditions and flouting government rules.

The Bengaluru-based company termed the notification ‘unfortunate’ and said it would evaluate all options to find an amicable solution.

Ola did not give a satisfactory answer as to how it had launched bike-taxi services in the city recently without a licence, officials of the transport department said. 

“The dept. summoned ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd to demand a clarification within seven days on 5th March. However, the submission of the aggregator was not justified and satisfactory, under which the existing licence of the app-based aggregator will be suspended for a period of six months and suspension of operations with immediate effect,” the suspension order said.  

Earlier this year, transport officials cracked down on companies operating bike-taxis. While the government has expressed interest in framing rules governing bike taxis, there has been no development so far.  

