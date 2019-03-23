Reliance Jio adds over 93 lakh new customers in January

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When it comes to adding subscription base, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio continues to remain way ahead than other Telecom Service Providers (TSP) in the country.

Jio added over 93 lakh new mobile customers in January as against a mere addition of over 1 lakh new customers by its closest rival Bharti Airtel, according to the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

The other TSP which benefitted in January is the state-run telecom firm BSNL, adding 9.82 lakh subscribers. In contrast, the country’s biggest telecom operator Vodafone Idea lost 35.8 lakh, mobile customers.

The total subscriber base of Jio was close to 29 crores, with its market share inching towards 25 per cent market by the end of January. Vodafone Idea and Airtel remained number one and two players with a market share of 35.12 per cent and 28.80 per cent, respectively.

Reliance Jio also maintained its leadership in the broadband subscription base. Overall, broadband connections in the country grew by 4.15 per cent from 51.8 crores in December to 54 crores in January.

The mobile devices-based broadband connections accounted for over 96 per cent of a total base with over 52.1 crore subscribers, while wireline connections reached 1.82 crores.

Jio led the market once again with 28.94 crore broadband subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 11 crore connections, Vodafone Idea 10.98 crore, BSNL 2 crore and Tata Teleservices Group 22.6 lakh connections.

The net increase in a total number of wireless subscribers in the country by the end of January stood at 118.19 crores, higher by 59.74 lakh from December.

Meanwhile, the wireline connection declined to 2.17 crore in January from 2.18 crore in December, mainly because of State-owned telecom firm BSNL losing 90,000 connections. Private operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone added 29,930 and 6,386 connections. BSNL maintained lead in the wireline broadband segment with 91.7 lakh connection. It was followed by Airtel with 23 lakh connections.