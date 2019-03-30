Home Business

10 per cent price hike to up earnings of oil cos, leave PNG pricier

The move would result in a rise in natural gas piped to households for cooking purposes as well as feedstock cost for manufacturing fertilisers and petrochemicals.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Come April 1, the price of natural gas will rise by 10 per cent to their highest level in three years. Sources say that the price of domestically produced natural gas will rise to $3.69 million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the April-September period as opposed to $3.36 in the previous six months.

The rate is calculated by taking the weighted average price at Henry Hub of the US, National Balancing Point of the UK, rates in Alberta (Canada) and Russia, with a lag of one quarter. So, for the April 1 to September 30 period, the average rates prevailing during January 1, 2018, to December 1, 2018, has been taken.

The increase will translate into a higher cap price, based on alternative fuels for undeveloped gas finds in difficult areas such as the deep sea, which are unviable to develop at the existing pricing formula. Price for gas to be produced from difficult fields has been set at $9.32 per mmBtu for April-September, up about 21.5 per cent from $7.67 per mmBtu in the previous six months. A formal notification is likely to be issued shortly.

The hike in price will boost the earnings of producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Reliance Industries, but will also lead to a rise in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which uses natural gas as input.

The move would also result in a rise in natural gas piped to households (PNG) for cooking purposes as well as feedstock cost for manufacturing fertilisers and petrochemicals. Every dollar increase in gas price results in Rs 4,000 crore in additional revenue for ONGC on an annual basis, sources said, adding that the PSU is the country’s biggest gas producer, accounting for two-thirds of the over 70 million standard cubic metres output a day.

The country imports half of its gas, which costs more than double the domestic rate. Natural gas prices were last increased on October 1, 2018, by 10 per cent when rates moved up to $3.36 per mmBtu from $3.06. Prices are set every six months — on April 1 and October 1 every year — based on the average rates in gas-surplus nations such as the US, Russia and Canada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PNG oil natural gas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp