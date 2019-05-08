Home Business

PayPal India introduces 'OneTouch' to enhance user experience

With One Touch, consumers will also not need to retrieve their credit and debit card details to make purchases on their smartphones.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco | REUTERS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PayPal India has introduced 'OneTouch' feature using Google Smart Lock for its users in India that will allow them to stay logged onto the digital payments platform in a secure manner.

India is the first market where the feature will be integrated with Google Smart Lock, Paypal India said in a statement.

Users can register their Android device with PayPal and stay logged into the platform for all subsequent PayPal purchases on that device.

This removes the hassle of repeatedly needing to log in and thereby, offering a frictionless payments experience, it added.

"Consumers once logged in will still need to go through the two-factor authentication step to complete the transaction as per applicable regulations," it noted.

With One Touch, consumers will also not need to retrieve their credit and debit card details to make purchases on their smartphones.

"The integration with Google Smart Lock will enable greater convenience while maintaining security, by keeping their phones or tablets locked when it is not with them and thereby reducing the possibility of fraud," the statement said.

Narsi Subramanian, Director (Growth) at PayPal India, said, as payment systems evolve, it is essential for platforms to simplify the process and render better user experiences for consumers while paying online.

"At the same time, it is critical that customers feel secure in making their transactions as well.

The One Touch feature along with Google Smart Lock addresses both of the above and aligns with our vision of offering a frictionless payments experience," he added.

