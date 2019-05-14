Home Business

BMW Motorrad launches F850 GS Adventure, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh

By PTI

MUMBAI: BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, Tuesday expanded its offerings in the domestic market with the launch of the all-new BMW F850 GS Adventure bike, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 853 cc bike will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from Tuesday onwards, the company said in a release.

For more than 10 years, the GS models in the BMW Motorrad F series have embodied the premium range in the middle-class travel and adventure enduro segment.

"With the launch of the BMW F850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment," said Hans-Christian Baertels, president (acting), BMW Group India.

This premium bike is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design consisting of an analog tachometer and a multi-functional display, alongside a number of control lamps, the release stated.

