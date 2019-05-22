SpiceJet launches 20 new domestic flights

Home Business

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet Wednesday announced the launch of 20 new domestic flights, with 18 of them connecting the financial capital with a host of metro and non-metro cities.

The new services, which include flights to regional destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Tirupati from Mumbai, will be launched between May 26 and May 30, SpiceJet said in a statement.

All new flights being introduced will be operated daily, except the one for Mumbai-Kolkata route which will be not be operational on Wednesday and Sunday, with Boeing 737 NG aircraft, the release said.

Starting April 1, SpiceJet has announced 106 new flights, which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 connecting Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi, in an effort to partially offset the capacity loss across domestic and international routes in the wake of Jet Airways grounding.

With the new flights, passengers from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Goa, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Kochi, Kolkata, Kanpur and Patna will be able to travel to a host of other cities, both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via Mumbai, the airline said.

Currently, SpiceJet on an average operates 569 daily flights to 62 destinations -- 53 domestic and 9 international -- with a fleet of 95 planes, consisting of 65 Boeing 737 and 30 Bombardier Q-400.

