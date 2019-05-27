Home Business

Finance Ministry starts groundwork for fresh banking mergers

Government sources said that heads of all public sector banks have been asked to be ready with their consolidation plan to be placed before the group of mninisters of the new govt.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

Last year, the AM approved the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The next wave of bank consolidation is planned during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal with the Finance Ministry starting to seek information from PSBs on possible targets for amalgamation/mergers and acquisitions with justification on how such an initiative will synergise operations and strengthen the bank.

Government sources said that heads of all public sector banks (PSBs) have been asked to be ready with their consolidation plan so that it could be placed before the alternative mechanism (AM) of the new government as soon as it is formed.

The AM, or a Group of Ministers under former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was created in 2017 to fast track consolidation and help create strong and competitive banks, serving as catalysts for growth, with the improved risk profile and one that can exploit economies of scale.

ALSO READ | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

"The next round of bank consolidation may take place in the third quarter of FY20 as enough room has to be given to PSBs to correct their balance sheets (in the first half of current fiscal) before embarking mergers as only this would ensure that resultant entity is strong and credible," said the source quoted above.

Last year, the Group of Ministers approved the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB) that has become effective from April 1, 2019. In 2017, the State Bank of India absorbed five of its associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank.

This year, the consolidation exercise is expected to revolve around Punjab National Bank (PNB) to take some smaller PSU banks under its ambit. The names of Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank is being considered for the merger.

ALSO READ | Bank of Baroda’s ‘one-sided’ contract riles Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank staff

However, a final call would be taken only after both acquirer and the target bank come up with their respective proposals to the Finance Ministry.

Informed sources said the move would add muscle to a big bank like PNB, which has just emerged from a dark phase of fraud by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and also has posted profits.

The buzz is also that banks such as Union Bank of India and Bank of India (BoI) may be called upon to give their views on the exercise.

In March this year, there was also talk of a merger between PNB, Syndicate Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. Before that speculation was rife about a possible merger of all Delhi headquartered banks: PNB, Punjab & Sind Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The government has been nudging the state-owned lenders to go for merger so that there can be fewer and stronger banks.

The Finance Ministry wants banks to undertake an internal exercise for the best match and then come up with the merger idea. This plan would have to weigh various aspects including regional balance, geographical reach, IT compatibility, financial burden and human resource transition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public Sector Bank Finance Ministry Bank Mergers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp