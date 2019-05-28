Home Business

IndiGo shares rise three per cent post Q4 results

On the BSE, the stock opened on a positive note at Rs 1,705 and jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,716 over its previous close.

Published: 28th May 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational Purposes| Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, rallied over 3 per cent in early trade Tuesday, a day after the company posted a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

On the BSE, the stock opened on a positive note at Rs 1,705 and jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,716 over its previous close.

The scrip opened at Rs 1,698 and further rose 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,716 on the NSE.

InterGlobe Aviation Monday said that its annual net profit for 2018-19 stood at Rs 156.1 crore, which was 93 per cent less than Rs 2,242.4 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "Fiscal 2019 was a tough year for the airline industry in India because of high fuel prices, weak rupee and intense competitive environment."

"However, it is a tale of two halves for IndiGo, with the first half of the year incurring losses and the second half of the year experiencing a sharp recovery," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo Shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp