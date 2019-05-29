Home Business

Adani back in race for Jaypee Infratech

Earlier, Adani Group had requested that it be allowed to submit a bid for the revival of the bankrupt firm.

Jaypee Infratech. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After much speculation, the Adani Group has filed a non-binding bid for debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd, which is facing insolvency.“AIDPL, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has submitted a non-binding bid for the company on Tuesday,” a senior official from JIL said on condition of anonymity.

At that time the CoC was busy examining the revised bid of the consortium led by Suraksha Realty, and subsequently of NBCC. However, JIL’s CoC voted against the bid of Suraksha Group and not in favour of NBCC.AIDPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Properties, which, in turn, is held by the Adani family. 

