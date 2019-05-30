Home Business

First time in six years, India's domestic air traffic growth falls in April: IATA

The country was one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world for the past many months.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in six years, India’s airlines’ traffic has fallen 0.5 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the impact of the Jet Airways shutdown, said the International Air Transport Association in its monthly report Wednesday.

According to the report, the demand for domestic travel climbed 2.8 per cent in April compared to April 2018, but down from 4.1 per cent growth in March year-on-year.

While capacity increased 3.2 per cent, load factor slid 0.3 percentage point to 83.2 per cent, IATA said.

Asia-Pacific carriers posted a 2.9 per cent rise in traffic in April, up from 2 per cent in March but below the long-term averagem the report said. Global passenger traffic results for April 2019 rose by 4.3 per cent compared to April 2018. Regionally, Africa, Europe and Latin America posted record load factors.

“We experienced solid but not exceptional rising demand for air connectivity in April. This partly is owing to the timing of Easter, but also reflects the slowing global economy. Driven by tariffs and trade disputes, global trade is falling, and as a result, we are not seeing traffic growing at the same levels as a year ago. But, airlines are doing a very good job of managing aircraft utilization, leading to record load factors,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IATA Aviation in India India aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp