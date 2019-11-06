IndiGo, Qatar Airways may declare codeshare pact

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s leading airline IndiGo and Qatar Airways are slated to make a strategic business announcement on Thursday. While the nature of the announcement is unclear as of now, there is a strong buzz that the two giants might declare a codeshare pact, to begin with.

A joint invite by the airline for this event said that Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker and IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta would “talk about the vision and future for both the airlines”.

Qatar Airways, in the past, had shown interest in picking up stake in the Indian carrier, which at present is facing multiple regulatory issues. Despite its issues, IndiGo has recently placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion, Airbus’ biggest-ever order from a single carrier.