BSNL to introduce 4G network and roll out VoLTE service; users will soon be able to make video calls

By Online Desk

In an effort to win back the customers from the private sector rivals such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, etc, BSNL has announced the expansion of its 4G network throughout the country.

According to media reports, BSNL is planning to bring in its VoLTE services. The company says the VoLTE service is already under testing with 30 smartphone models such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Nokia, Sony to name a few. With the launch of this service, BSNL users will be able to make voice and video calls over data.

The telecom operator also has said that it will be introducing its 4G services which will replace its 3G networks. BSNL has reportedly already reframed its 3G spectrum to 4G in some circles. Once the transition is done, all the BSNL users will have to upgrade to a 4G SIM card. It is said that the company will offer free 4G SIM cards to enable a smooth transition.

Lately, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has been an albatross around the neck of the government as it has no clue about what should be done with these loss-making public sector undertakings.

It was said that the government might infuse funds to take care of employees’ salaries and pay the vendor’s bill during the upcoming festive season, according to sources in the Finance Ministry as well as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).