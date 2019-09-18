Home Business

Hot oil singes stock markets, foreign institutional investors flee

Uncertainty over the oil situation following a drone attack on Saudi Aramco spooks bourses, forces foreign institutional investors to pull out Rs 800 crore in a single day.

Published: 18th September 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia.

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The uncertainty over oil prices due to the war-like situation in West Asia dragged the stock markets Tuesday with the Sensex falling 642.22 points and the Nifty dropping 185.9 points.
The day also saw foreign institutional investors pull out Rs 800 crore from Indian markets, displaying lack of confidence on the Indian bourses.

There was a broad-based selling in the markets, and among the 30 blue-chip stocks in the Sensex only Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Infosys stayed in the green.

Global markets are now weighing on the reaction from the US and other oil-producing countries on how to fill the Saudi oil shortfall caused by a drone attack over the weekend on Saudi-Aramco facilities.

The spike in crude oil prices because of the attack and statements by the US, Iran and Saudi Arabia, saw Indian oil companies effect the largest hike in retail petrol and diesel prices since Budget day on July 5. Petrol prices rose 14 paise and diesel by 15 paise a litre in Delhi, standing at Rs 72.17 and Rs 65.58 a litre, respectively.

The rupee, too, fell sharply against the dollar for the second day running. Opening at 71.83 per dollar, the rupee fell to a low of 71.97. The fall was caused by the FII pullout.“Weaker currency tends to trigger FII outflow and vice-versa, too,” said Sanjay Bhattacahryya, former MD of SBI. This means the two are often a cause and effect of each other. It can also create a vicious circle, where investors will sell out because of global or domestic reasons causing a fall in the currency value, which could then result in further sales by foreign investors in India’s stock markets.

It is not just foreigners who are taking their money elsewhere. RBI data on the liberalised remittance scheme for resident Indians showed the highest ever monthly outflow of $1.69 billion in July.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices began cooling Tuesday evening after some reports said Saudi would restore production sooner than expected.

Most companies are now hoping that the festive season would bring some cheer back to their revenue streams. Consumer mood surveys suggest people will loosen their purse strings during the upcoming festive season as they have in previous years.

Discounts and other enticing offers both online as well as in bricks-and-mortar retail space could lure customers open their wallets. “We are hopeful this year’s festive offers will provide a huge boost to buyers’ morale,” said S N Barman, vice president, Tata Motors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi aramco Saudi aramco drone attack Oil prices Stock market Nifty drop
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp