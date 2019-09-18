Home Business

Job alert: Coal India wants to hire 9000 new employees, 4000 at the executive level

India's second biggest public-sector employer is planning to fill up 9000 vacancies, 4000 of them at the executive level.

Published: 18th September 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

While 2300 of the jobs will be reserved for those who gave up their land for CIL projects, another 2350 will be set aside for kin of employees who died before retirement. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Looking for a job? Follow Coal India and its seven subsidiaries closely in the coming days.

India's second-biggest public-sector employer is planning to fill up 9000 vacancies, 4000 of them at the executive level, according to a report in the Economic Times newspaper quoting a high-level Coal India source.

But not all the 9000 jobs are going to be open to all. Only 650 of the 5000 vacancies for regular workers and technicians will be unreserved. 

2300 of the jobs will be reserved for families who had given up their land for Coal India projects, while another 2350 will be set aside for family members of employees who had passed away before retirement.

At the executive level, 900 recruitments will be through advertisements and "interview-based in the junior category". A further 400 will be recruited from campuses, while 2200 will be through competitive exams.

Coal India and its subsidiaries boast of a 280000-strong workforce. In the last three years, about 37000 employees have retired creating the vacancies which are beginning to be filled now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coal India Coal India jobs South eastern coalfields jobs Bharat Coking Coal Ltd jobs Central Coalfields Ltd jobs Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd jobs Northern Coalfields Ltd jobs Western Coalfields Ltd jobs Eastern Coalfields Ltd jobs
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp