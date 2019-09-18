Job alert: Coal India wants to hire 9000 new employees, 4000 at the executive level

By Online Desk

Looking for a job? Follow Coal India and its seven subsidiaries closely in the coming days.

India's second-biggest public-sector employer is planning to fill up 9000 vacancies, 4000 of them at the executive level, according to a report in the Economic Times newspaper quoting a high-level Coal India source.

But not all the 9000 jobs are going to be open to all. Only 650 of the 5000 vacancies for regular workers and technicians will be unreserved.

2300 of the jobs will be reserved for families who had given up their land for Coal India projects, while another 2350 will be set aside for family members of employees who had passed away before retirement.

At the executive level, 900 recruitments will be through advertisements and "interview-based in the junior category". A further 400 will be recruited from campuses, while 2200 will be through competitive exams.

Coal India and its subsidiaries boast of a 280000-strong workforce. In the last three years, about 37000 employees have retired creating the vacancies which are beginning to be filled now.