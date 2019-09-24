Home Business

Keeping old cars to be expensive as Cabinet set to clear scrappage policy

Sources said the Cabinet note cleared by Road Minister Nitin Gadkari had raised the fees for keeping old cars, to encourage people to swap them for new ones.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet at its next meeting later this week is likely to take up a vehicle scrappage policy, which will make it costly to keep an old car and even costlier to keep an older commercial vehicle. There will also be tax discounts if a vehicle owner agrees to scrap his vehicle after 15 years.

Sources said the Cabinet note cleared by Road Minister Nitin Gadkari had raised the fees for keeping old cars, to encourage people to swap them for new ones.

For private four-wheeler cars, the re-registration fees may be hiked 25 times to Rs 15,000 from Rs 600. Re-registration fees for commercial four-wheelers could be raised to Rs 20,000 from the current Rs 1,000, said officials.

Similarly, medium commercial four-wheeler vehicles could see their registration renewal fee raised to Rs 40,000, from Rs 1,500 at present. Vehicle owners who agree to scrap their old vehicles would get a scrappage certificate which could be used to get tax discounts on the purchase of new vehicles and this could be made transferable.

Officials said the scrappage policy will dovetail into the stimulus package for the automobile industry and was suggested by car-makers in a bid to create demand for new vehicles, especially trucks and buses. Commercial vehicle sales plunged 38.71% in August this year.

The amendments first drafted in July this year, which initially called for compulsory scrappage, have gone through several modifications and were cleared by Gadkari a fortnight ago. Since then, they have gone through a round of pre-Cabinet vetting by Secretary-level officers at various ministries.

Old car out, new car in

The proposed scrappage policy offers hope for the distressed automobile sector as people will now be forced to change their old vehicles for new ones

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vehicle Scrapping Policy Nitin Gadkari Old Vehicle Registration Fee
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp