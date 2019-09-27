Home Business

Fuel prices continue to soar, Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai

The maximum surge was recorded in Maharashtra's Parbhani where the price of petrol was Rs 81.93/litre and diesel Rs 71.31/litre.

An employee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a vehicle. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend on Friday with petrol selling at Rs 80/litre and diesel at Rs 70.55/litre in Mumbai.

Petrol rates increased by 15 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and by 16 paisa in Chennai. Diesel rates shot up by 10 paisa in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paisa in Mumbai and Chennai. The rest of the country has also witnessed hike in fuel prices.

As per the Indian Oil website, petrol priced in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were: Rs 74.43/litre, Rs 77.03/litre, Rs 80.00/litre, Rs 77.28/litre respectively, while the diesel rates were: Rs 67.24/litre, Rs 69.66 /litre, Rs 70.55 /litre and Rs 71.09/litre respectively.

