NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend on Friday with petrol selling at Rs 80/litre and diesel at Rs 70.55/litre in Mumbai.
The maximum surge was recorded in Maharashtra's Parbhani where the price of petrol was Rs 81.93/litre and diesel Rs 71.31/litre.
Petrol rates increased by 15 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and by 16 paisa in Chennai. Diesel rates shot up by 10 paisa in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paisa in Mumbai and Chennai. The rest of the country has also witnessed hike in fuel prices.
As per the Indian Oil website, petrol priced in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were: Rs 74.43/litre, Rs 77.03/litre, Rs 80.00/litre, Rs 77.28/litre respectively, while the diesel rates were: Rs 67.24/litre, Rs 69.66 /litre, Rs 70.55 /litre and Rs 71.09/litre respectively.
NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend on Friday with petrol selling at Rs 80/litre and diesel at Rs 70.55/litre in Mumbai.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Election authorities seize Rs 10 lakh in Thane district
Fuel prices continue to soar, Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai
These YouTubers give a peak into lives in North Korea
Pala bypoll: Surprise win for LDF as Mani Kappan wins UDF bastion for first time since 1965
Rohit Sharma is captaincy option in T20 to manage Virat Kohli's workload: Yuvraj Singh
All eyes on PM Modi and Imran Khan ahead of their UNGA addresses on September 27