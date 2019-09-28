Planning to fly to or from Mumbai? Be prepared for airfare hike, flight delays or cancellations

By Online Desk

Are you planning to travel to or from Mumbai after November? Well, you might have to shell out more for the flight tickets. Worst case, you'll have to be prepared for flight delays and cancellations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) said that its main runway would remain partially shut for the next five months for re-carpeting work.

It is understood that the main runway will be available for aircraft use from November 1, 2019, to March 2020. Next to Delhi's airport, CSIA is the second busiest airport in India. The airport hosts about 915 flights on a daily basis, reports Business Line.

According to reports, the secondary runway is much smaller and can handle only 36 flights per hour while the main runway is bigger and operates about 46 flights an hour. Hence, the travellers are requested to be prepared for any flight delay, reschedule or cancellation.

The impact is said to be felt by the domestic airlines, however, since the airport has informed all the airlines beforehand, the airport expects the shut to have minimal impact.

