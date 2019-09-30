Home Business

Power sector to save Rs 2,500 crore annually due to corporate tax cut: ICRA

Also, state-owned power generating companies and power transmission companies would be benefited from the lower tax incidence.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The corporate tax cut is a positive development for power sector as it will result in an estimated annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore for the power distribution segment, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

The government on September 20 slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

"The recent announcement by the Government is a positive development for the power sector, as it would allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on the lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (discoms)," ICRA said in a statement.

As per ICRA's estimates, the extent of benefit that would accrue to discoms from power generation and transmission segments (mainly from central and state utilities), would be about Rs 25 billion (Rs 2500 crore) annually.

"The benefit so accrued to discoms, in turn, would enable them to lower their cost of supply and hence, reduce the gap between average tariff and cost of power supply by about 3 paise per unit sold at all India level.

"However, the extent of reduction in the gap for discoms would vary across states depending on the mix of cost-plus and bid-based PPAs and share of supply from central sector companies," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate ratings, ICRA.

Within the overall annual energy generation of 1250 billion units (1 unit =1 kWh) in FY'2019, about 67 per cent is cost-plus tariff-based predominantly from central and state sector utilities.

Central government entities like NTPC, NLC India, Damodar Valley Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India and NHPC have cost-plus tariff structures, leading to pass-through of lower tax incidence to discoms, it said.

Also, state-owned power generating companies and power transmission companies would be benefited from the lower tax incidence, which would be passed on to discoms under the regulated cost-plus tariff structure, it added.

The effective tax rate for most of these central sector utilities over the past two years was in the range of 21-23 per cent, partly due to availability of tax holiday benefit (where MAT is applicable) for a large portion of their projects.

The power generation projects including renewable power projects having PPAs based on competitive bid-based tariffs and under the erstwhile preferential tariff route are expected to benefit from the lower tax rates.

For wind or solar power project commissioned recently, the ICRA estimates the reduction in tax rate will improve the internal rate of return by 40 basis points (bps), though the impact on debt coverage metrics is not material.

For projects commissioned prior to March 2017 and availing the tax holiday under Section 80-IA, it remains to be seen, if the MAT credit entitlement accumulated during the tax holiday period can be set off against the tax liability under the lower tax option in future, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
corporate tax Icra power sector
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp