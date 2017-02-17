BENGALURU: THE National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has signed an MoU with the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) International Quality Group of USA.

The MoU is to establish and promote partnership with quality assurance/accreditation bodies, higher education providers and governments world wide with a view to encourage the use of the principles as a foundation of shared understanding about the quality at an international level.

An official communication from NAAC said, “Through this agreement, we will be sharing information regularly on the promotion and implementation of the principles, for example, good practice, case studies, newsletters or in other appropriate ways and engaging in joint activities, etc.”