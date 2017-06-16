Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Palike may have underestimated number of properties in the city’

Property tax accounts for two-thirds of BBMP’s revenue. With the number of dwelling units in the city, the civic body should target Rs 5,500-6,000 crore in property tax.

Published: 16th June 2017 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2017 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By K Jairaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Property tax accounts for two-thirds of BBMP’s revenue. With the number of dwelling units in the city, the civic body should target Rs 5,500-6,000 crore in property tax. But the fact that they are targetting only Rs 2,600 crore means they are underestimating the number of properties.  
The problem is two-fold — people’s unwillingness to pay the tax, and the corporation’s lack of use of technology to collect taxes. Not many city corporations have empowered people to pay their taxes like the BBMP has (self-assessment scheme). But it is not just BBMP, the level of technology employed in every government body is very limited.

All government organisations should have a Chief Technology Officer who should be from the private sector. And, by way of enforcement, the BBMP should publish a list of the biggest defaulters and shame them.

There is no reason for the Silicon Valley of India not to have expertise that can be tapped. The Palike can hire IT professionals. The Commissioner can organise payment clinics where citizens’ money is adjusted with this year’s property tax instead of calling them again and again.
At zonal offices, a separate facility for senior citizens can also be made. The BBMP Commissioner has the power to take decisions to ease the suffering of citizens. It is also really unfortunate that officers are asking for bribes. They should be tracked down.
(The writer is a retired IAS officer who also served as BBMP commissioner)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp