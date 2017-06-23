BENGALURU: THE Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on Thursday urged oil companies to instruct all petrol pump dealers not to entertain vehicles of firms catering to home delivery of fuel, including petrol and diesel.

In a letter to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, C Shanmugam, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO, said: “As per the petroleum rules 2002, petrol pumps are licensed only for filling motor conveyances’ fuel tanks connected to engines. Filling of tanks other than that of the automobile tank is illegal and dangerous”.

All dealers in Bengaluru and adjacent areas should be strictly advised not to give fuels, including petrol and diesel, to such vehicles for delivery to homes. Any unsafe act will lead to accidents and also attract suspension or cancellation of licences of retail outlets, he said. He also urged the Indian Oil Corporation to intimate all oil companies, including BPCL, HPCL, RIL, Shell and Essar regarding this.

Express had on Thursday carried a report ‘Home delivery of diesel fuels safety concerns’ about a Bengaluru-based startup (mypetrolpump.com) that has started delivery of fuel, particularly diesel, in several parts of the city.

“Certain agencies are claiming to supply petroleum products — petrol and diesel — directly to the home (door delivery) through their website (mypetrolpump.com),” said Shanmugam.

“The door-to-door delivery of petroleum products is not approved by the Government of India, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization or Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The delivery vehicle is not approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives for fuel transportation and dispensing”, he said.

Further he said, “In the absence of any guidelines pertaining to safety/procedures, the act of supply of petroleum products at customer’s site is illegal and fraught with danger to the public and property”.