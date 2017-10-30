Home Cities Bengaluru

Family of four, including a couple, hurt after LPG cylinder explodes

 A family of four, including a couple, sustained burn injuries after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded in their house in Kadugodi near Whitefield on Sunday.  

Published: 30th October 2017 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2017 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of four, including a couple, sustained burn injuries after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded in their house in Kadugodi near Whitefield on Sunday.  The injured are Narendra Sharma, his wife Shilpa, both employees with a private software firm, their nine-month-old son Arya, and Narendra’s brother Harendra, whose condition is said to be critical. The family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, are residing in a rented house in Veeraswamy Layout in Kadugodi.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.30am when Harendra woke up early and went to the kitchen to prepare tea. The family had not turned off the cylinder the previous night and the leaking gas has spread all over the kitchen. Harendra did not get the smell of the leaking gas and lit the stove, causing the explosion. The couple, who were sleeping in the bedroom with their toddler, were also injured in the incident. A neighboring house was also damaged due to the impact. 

Neighbours who heard the explosion rushed to the house and shifted the injured to a private hospital from where they were referred Victoria Hospital. Relatives of the family were informed about the incident and they yet to reach the city. Kadugodi police who examined the spot, said negligence is to be blamed for the mishap. 

Gopalaiah, an eyewitness, said, “I was getting ready for my morning walk when I heard the sound. When I went to see what happened, Harendra was screaming and locals helped to take them to hospital. The occupants of the neighbouring building came out and alerted the police”.

