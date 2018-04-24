BENGALURU: Like every element in the universe, even our body organs have a certain vibration. Each organ has a specific frequency in which it vibrates. In case of any disease or imbalance in these organs, the vibration too tunes off. An ancient traditional practice of sound healing and sound therapy works towards curing this imbalance with the help of sound. Sound therapies are also slowly becoming part of corporate training world.

Yogesh Patil, a sound therapist who also works as an aeronautical engineer, says, "Sound therapy is an ancient science, but people do not know how to get that certain frequency. Every vibration in our body has a certain frequency, the same way, our organ also has a certain frequency. When these organs are not vibrating at the natural frequency, we get diseases related to that organ. So we have instruments that give that particular frequency to help organs get back to its natural frequency. Hence, the disease gets cured."

Yogesh and Priti Patil are sound therapists certified by Guruji Prem Nirmal, who is the inventor of Elemental Vibrational Therapy. He has conducted sound therapy programmes in 12 countries and 30 cities.

Yogesh's wife Priti Patil, who earlier worked as an IT professional, says that these bowls produces specific notes that are aligned with your chakras. "Other tools give specific frequencies. These bowls are certified, so you can manufacture them. Guruji Prem Nirmal has certified the bowls. We saw the results of using the certified bowls and started providing therapy with the help of it. In workshops, we create awareness and give personalised therapy sessions, where we use all the bowls and certain frequencies," she adds.

The couple goes on to say that all body problem arises when the seven chakras of the body are not in the right alignment. For example, thyroid problem comes because of the Vishudhi chakra is not vibrating at its original or natural frequency. "So we have the tool which gives the natural frequency which can help solve the problem. It is like a relay match. When we provide new vibrations using the sound to the new cells in our body, it passes the same vibration to the other cells as well. The sound is created with the Tibetan bowls," adds Yogesh.

Priti claims that common problems such as stress and hormonal imbalances can be cured with the help of these frequencies. "Hormonal imbalance can be adjusted with 537 Hz frequency and stress can be dealt with 432 Hz frequency," she adds.

