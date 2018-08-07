Private open-air theatre at government college sparks row

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has allegedly “allowed” popular Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna to construct an open-air theatre on the playground belonging to the Government Arts College in the heart of the city. While Bhavana says the previous state government had approved it and the 6,000-seater theatre in the heart of the city (near UVCE College next to KR Circle) would be a boon, the college authorities and officials of the Department of Collegiate Education point out there is no official order or directions from the government or state department of collegiate education permitting such a construction.

It is the only ground available for students of Government Arts College, Government Science College, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), SJ Polytechnic, besides those from Central College. Half of the ground has already been taken over by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the construction of Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro station, and now, the rest has been occupied for construction of this open-air theatre, 80 percent of the works of which have already been completed.

“I have taken up this project under my Hoo Foundation,” Bhavana told The New Indian Express. “I submitted the proposal to the previous government as there was no space to perform for artistes in the heart of the city and those that are there, are not affordable.”

Bhavana, formerly chairperson of Cubbon Park-located Bal Bhavan, iterated that there was nothing illegal about the construction as the government had approved the project and that the Kannada and Culture department had funded the construction to the tune of Rs 60 lakh.However, NR Vishu Kumar, director in-charge state department of Kannada and Culture, said: “The department has not given any permission for any such project. How can we give permission for construction on a college ground which belongs to some other department?” Officials from the department of collegiate education also said they did not have any records or documents regarding any permission given for this construction and realising the same, the department has ordered an inquiry 10 months after the work started.

Malleshwarappa, in-charge principal, Government Arts College, said, “It is proved to be an illegal construction as there are no records, proceedings or documents available with the department or with the college. The then principal had permitted for the constructions following mere oral instructions. The staff and students brought this to my notice recently and I brought the same to the notice of the commissioner and issued notice to the then principal and also ordered an inquiry. We have also issued a notice on Monday to the people who are constructing the building to stop the same.”

Students warn of protest

Meanwhile, the students and staff at the college warned the government of staging an agitation if they failed to stop this project. “We have submitted a memorandum to the commissioner for collegiate education. We will fight to save the ground. And if the government fails to stop the work and vacate the project, we will launch an agitation,” said a student at Government Arts College.