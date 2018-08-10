BBMP thinks hi-tech to keep illegal flexes off city limits

Ashwini M Sripad and Tushar Kaushik By

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court’s much-wanted strictness on illegal flexes, banners and hoardings issue has had a refreshing impact on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — the civic body has finally begun thinking hi-tech to ensure the menace does not return to deface the city.

The BBMP has begun with two hi-tech ideas: digital motion publicity, instead of ugly posters/hoardings, in strictly demarcated spaces to allow publicity for films; an in-house developed mobile app that alerts officials about illegal hoardings.

Motion publicity will involve digitally presented motion pictures that would show, say, trailers of a movie that is sought to be promoted. And this would be installed at a pre-designated space which would not distract motorists, nor affect the locality’s aesthetics.

The mobile app which can be used only by BBMP officials to alert them about illegal hoardings is called ‘advertisement hoarding reporting’. It has been fed with data on legal hoardings in every ward. If they come across a hoarding that is not listed as legitimate on the app, they can report it via the app itself by uploading the structure’s picture and location so that it can be taken down. They can also feed details of the building’s owner, the number of hoardings and the type of hoarding.

Palike to discuss with film chamber

Mayor N Sampath Raj told The New Indian Express that BBMP has planned to discuss digital motion publicity with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). “There is a proposal for motion posters, which is expensive. But if it works, we will implement it. This will reach wider public and will be attractive, but we need to check its feasibility,’’ he said. “Once okayed, we will include it in our Advertisement Policy.’’

KFCC president Chinne Gowda said, “We will discuss with BBMP and come to a conclusion, as we have sought dedicated space for publicity.’’Kannada film producer Jack Manju said, “Let BBMP give space at ten major places in each ward, where any sort of publicity can be displayed. Let it charge a fee…it will also get some revenue.”

BBMP officials said motion publicity is a newer concept in Bengaluru. In some cases, BBMP has used mobile vans carrying LED screens. But providing permanent structures for motion publicity is a new concept, they feel. “It will be expensive, but the cinema industry spends quite a lot anyway, so it will not be much of a burden on them. Since it is motional, it will be in their favour and effectively act as promos,” an official said, on condition of anonymity as the idea is still in its infancy.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Finance) Venkatesh said the app had been developed by the BBMP in-house, and is currently being used by officials. “We have instructed the officials to download the app and start reporting violations through it,” he said.

Cases will be filed against people responsible for putting up ads which are not listed in the app. Since the Karnataka High Court’s directions on August 1, the BBMP has removed over 20,000 advertising structures across the city.

At a special council session held on Monday, a resolution was passed to ban all kinds of advertising structures for a year. It was also decided to formulate a new policy regulating such structures.At the session, Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad had said the existing by-laws have provisions to levy a fine of Rs 1 lakh on offenders besides filing criminal cases against them leading to imprisonment up to six months. Until now, a total of 456 cases have been filed against offenders, the Commissioner stated.