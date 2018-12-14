Bengaluru's two-day Career Utsav from December 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Career Utsav 2018 will be held at NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru on December 15 and 16. International life coach and motivational strategist Gaur Gopal Das and ‘The Google Boy’ Kautilya Pandit will be holding sessions titled ‘Secrets of Success’ and ‘Maximize the Power of Mind’, respectively. Pre-registration is required for admissions, and will be on first-come-first-served basis. Interested students can visit www.careerutsav.com and register for free.

Highlighting details of the Bengaluru edition, CEO and founder of Career Utsav, Sripal Jain, said, “Career Utsav, focusing on senior secondary schools and PU students, will have 18 career-oriented seminars over two days on career options after Class 12, and how to choose the right career.”

Over 50 universities and colleges are part of the expo, and over 10,000 students are expected to attend. Students will also get to undergo a psychometric test and sit through mock CET/NEET tests, and the best scorers will be rewarded. A Design Experience Zone is also set up by Centre for Innovation - IIT Madras for exploring various projects modelled by students from the institution.