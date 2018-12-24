Home Cities Bengaluru

New currency notes pose problems for visually-impaired

The new currency circulation in the market is confusing the visually-challenged who depend upon the feel of the note.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The new currency circulation in the market is confusing the visually-challenged who depend upon the feel of the note.The visually-impaired recognise notes through its length and width, a manoeuvre they master through practice. The new denomination notes of 50, 100, 200 and 500 are creating problems for them as the notes are difficult to differentiate.

“Adapting to the sizes of the new currency notes is a significant challenge for the blind. Identifying notes through length, width and tactile markings need immense practice. They struggle to identify the new denominations as they get confused,” M Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer, The National Association For The Blind (NAB), told City Express. 

S Jagendra, a 51-year-old in NAB, struggled to differentiate among the new denominations of 100, 10, 50 and 200 and identified the new `200 note as a `50 one.“Losing even a `100 note is a huge loss for them,” Srinivas said.Ninety per cent of the visually-impaired population are dependent on cash. “Note X, a device earlier used by the visually-impaired for recognising different denominations, is now losing relevance amid the introduction of new currency notes,” he added.

In the era of digitisation, softwares like Voice Over in iPhones, Talk Back in Android, Non-Visual Desktop Access (NVDA) are a blessing to the sightless. “To avoid hassles of cash transactions, I use the voiceover software on Paytm,” said Abdul Rehman, a 22- year-old UPSC candidate. Susmita D said she 
avoids keeping higher denominations with her and uses separate compartments in her purse to keep the new notes to avoid being cheated.

“The introduction of the notes have made the visually-impaired highly dependent, which is a constraint for them,” said Pramila R, a teacher at NAB.Responding to a PIL filed last year, the RBI, in its bi-monthly monetary policy, said it would come up with feasible note-recognition features for the visually-impaired. Some new tactile markings have been introduced in the new denominations for their feasibility.

“Introducing markings in the new denomination will not solve problems until the visually-impaired are made aware of them. Only a handful of educated sightless people know about this. The government should come up with methods to raise awareness about the same,” said Srinivas.

Many petitions regarding introduction of Braille on currency notes are doing the rounds. He added that 
appeals have been made and they are just waiting for the government’s response.In Australia, the bank 
notes have a number of features that assist visually-impaired people. Canadian bank notes have Braille dots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp