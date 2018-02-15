BENGALURU: In a medical seat fraud racket busted by Mico Layout police, they have found that the accused used fake Aadhaar cards to create bank accounts to cheat post-graduate medical seat aspirants. According to police, accused Rajath Shetty and Jayaprakash Singh changed their names and created fake Aadhaar cards to open bank accounts in city to which the victims transferred money for the medical seats.

Shetty is a native of Udupi district and an engineering graduate from Manipal University, who worked as software engineer for a couple of years; while Jayaprakash Singh is a native of Jharkhand and a BBM graduate.

The accused started a company named 'Global Learning and Education Consultancy' to provide seats in reputed colleges for post-graduate in medicine. They opened an office in BTM Layout second stage. Believing them, three aspirants paid money which amounts to Rs 1.10 crore. The money was transferred to the bank account of the accused which was created using fake documents. Jayaprakash and Rajath changed their names from time to time (like Sudarshan, Sandeep and Rahul Kumar).Jayaprakash had also transferred Rs 50 lakh money to his mother-in-law's and father-in-law's accounts, which were later converted into Fixed Deposits.

The accused used to open offices in different parts of the city and once they made money, they would close down the office and shift to other locations. Initially, a complaint was filed against them in 2017 March after they cheated a doctor couple of `90 lakh, assuring them a PG medical seat for their daughter.

Very recently, the accused were establishing a high-tech office in Dollar's Colony, with interiors worth `40 lakh. The informants told the police about it and the latter kept a close watch.

When the photo of the accused came to DCP (south-east) Boralingaiah, he identified Rajath as he had previously arrested him in 2013 when he was Udupi district SP.During the investigations, it was revealed they had opened multiple companies- JP Consultancy, AJA Infrastructure, Frontier, Narayana Consultancy and IRS consultancy across Bengaluru.