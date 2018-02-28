BENGALURU: One of the reasons a film like Lunchbox did so well internationally can be attributed to the good print and subtitles that were sent to international festivals where it was screened, says Derek Malcolm.This, however, is normally not the case with all Indian films, says Malcom, a British film critic and historian. Speaking at a session at the BIFFes, 2018 on Wednesday, he says, “Even films of famous directors such as Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal would have horrible prints, and this turns off a lot of movie viewers.”

He further says that he has spoken to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) many times about such problems. “It is really difficult to promote and encourage good Indian films. The quality in this department is improving though,” he adds.On the subject of film criticism, he says it is a dying art. “In the Guardian, where I worked, the circulation has decreased from 800,000 to 200,000. Papers are dying all over Europe and US. Space for culture in such papers is also shrinking,” he adds.

Lamenting the lack of good critics, he says, “Even in India, there used to several good film critics. Now, there don’t seem to be many,” he adds. What’s worse, he says, was the lack of critics without proper knowledge about the job. He also says that with the advent of the internet, a number of critics have now shifted to the internet and hire inexperienced critics with no or less knowledge. “There was a young critic back at home who watched an Iranian movie for the first time and seemed surprised that films were made in that country,” he says. To be a good film critic, one has to write well and have good knowledge of other arts, such as music and theatre, Malcolm says.

Fighting to save film heritage

Rajendra Singh Babu, chairperson of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA),says he and the academy have been been fighting with the government for the past three years to restore about 60

national and state award-winning Kannada films. “Films by directors, such as Puttanna Kanagal, were just lying in a godown. They were in control of the Information Department, and we were asking the government to transfer the rights to us,” Babu says. Now, the films are in the new building of the KCA and once the rights are transferred, work on restoration of the films will begin, he adds.