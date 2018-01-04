BENGALURU: Security check on New Year’s Eve led to busting a vehicle wheel-stealing gang and the Kodigehalli police have arrested three persons.

The arrested have been identified as Naresh Babu (23), resident of J B Nagar, Kantharaju (22), resident of Chennarayapatna, and Mohan Kumar B A (22), resident of Belur in Hassan.

Police said the accused stole wheels from cars parked in residential areas, during the night. Five such cases were registered in Kodigehalli police limits.On the night of December 31, when police were checking vehicles, Naresh and his associates came in an Indica car and tried to evade the check.

The police who turned suspicious about the behaviour of the accused, checked their vehicles. The police found wheels of vehicles. On questioning them, the accused confessed about stealing wheels and selling it to garages for a lower cost to make money.