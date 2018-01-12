BENGALURU: BJP has decided to launch a “Jail Bharo” agitation from Friday in the state in protest against Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundurao’s statements describing describing RSS and BJP as terror organisations.

“Our appeal to Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao (KPCC working president) is to arrest and put us in jails as we are all terrorists roaming the streets. According to our chief minister we are dangerous people. We need to be in jail and hence this Jail Bharo programme,” state BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday.

Shobha said BJP workers will stage a peaceful protest in all district headquarters and court arrest on Friday. “We urge both Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao to tender an unconditional apology. If not, Jail Bharo programme will continue,” she added.

Shobha added, “The Congress party’s soft approach towards terrorism took a toll on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Again, it was the Congress which had a secret nexus with terror organisations such as ULFA in the North East.”