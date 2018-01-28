BENGALURU: A techie from the city was killed on the spot and three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a sign board near Madenuru on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 on Friday. They were all employees of Dell EMC located in Mahadevapura and were residents of Ramamurthynagar.

The deceased is Krishna (33) and the injured are Rakesh, Vijay and Satish. Hospital authorities said while Rakesh is in a critical condition, the other two were stable. They are all natives of Hyderabad. They were admitted to a private hospital in Hassan.

According to the police, the incident occurred when they were going to a resort near Sakleshpur for the long weekend. They were travelling as part of a group with four more people who were in another car. Eyewitnesses said the Maruti Swift car (KA 53 ME 3224) rammed into a sign board before turning turtle. Shantigrama police, who visited the spot, said rash and negligent driving caused the accident.

Rakesh’s father Narasimharaju told Express that Rakesh had left home around 6.30am. “We reside in NRI Layout in Ramamurthynagar and we reached the accident spot in the evening. Rakesh’s condition is critical and we are planning to shift him to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment,” he said.