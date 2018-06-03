Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: School principal files complaint against parent

The principal of Baldwin School, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, has filed a complaint against one of the parents who had staged a protest against the school management for selling textbooks and uniforms.

Published: 03rd June 2018

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The principal of Baldwin School, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, has filed a complaint against one of the parents who had staged a protest against the school management for selling textbooks and uniforms allegedly at exorbitant prices. Based on the complaint, police have filed an FIR against the parents.

According to the FIR copy, the principal of Baldwin Co-Education Extension High School, R R Nagar, Vijay Kumar Koujalagi, has lodged a complaint citing that one of the parents, Murali, had misbehaved inside the school at the time of distribution of textbooks. The complaint also reads that Murali is responsible for instigating other parents to stage a protest against the collection of fees for textbooks.

It may be recalled that a group of parents had staged a protest for being asked to pay exorbitantly high fees for textbooks. They said that the school did not disclose the list of textbooks despite repeated requests and insisted that they purchase these books from a particular vendor only.

Meanwhile, the parents got a call from another police station where police said that a threat complaint has been filed against them. Kamakshi Palya police had called them for inquiry. However, parents alleged that this is the handiwork of the school management to stop parents who have raised their voice against school management. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will hear the case on Monday.

Baldwin School parents protest

